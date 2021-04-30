20-year-old shot in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officers responding to a report of shots fired in a north Omaha neighborhood early Friday discovered that someone had taken the victim to a nearby hospital.

Omaha Police said that officers found “a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire” at the scene near Fontenelle Boulevard and Crown Point Avenue, then learned that the 20-year-old victim had been transported by private vehicle to Immanuel Hospital.

OPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP, online at omahacrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.

