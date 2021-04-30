Advertisement

20-year-old shot in north Omaha

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officers responding to a report of shots fired in a north Omaha neighborhood early Friday discovered that someone had taken the victim to a nearby hospital.

Omaha Police said that officers found “a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire” at the scene near Fontenelle Boulevard and Crown Point Avenue, then learned that the 20-year-old victim had been transported by private vehicle to Immanuel Hospital.

OPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP, online at omahacrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
National organization ranks Omaha metro in the middle for job growth, decline
Omaha-metro in the middle of construction job growth, decline

Latest News

2nd student alleges sex abuse by ex-South Sioux City coach
Suspicious vehicle in Omaha neighborhood
Omaha neighborhood on alert for suspicious SUV
North Omaha shooting sends 20-year-old to hospital
North Omaha shooting sends 20-year-old to hospital
Omaha mask ordinance set to expire