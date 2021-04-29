Advertisement

Trial postponed for Winnebago man accused of killing fiancé

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The murder trial for a Winnebago man accused of killing his fiancé last year on the Winnebago Indian Reservation in northeastern Nebraska has been postponed.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 26-year-old Jonathan Rooney’s federal trial, which had been scheduled to begin May 10 in Omaha, has been pushed to Aug. 16.

Rooney is charged in U.S. District Court with second-degree murder and tampering with documents in the killing of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah.

Officers responding to a call for help from Decorah on May 16 found her burning remains in a fire outside a cabin near Winnebago. Rooney was found sleeping in the cabin with the couple’s 4-month-old son.

