Sioux City police investigating deaths of man and woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Two people were found dead in a Sioux City home, and police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. Officers were called to the home Thursday morning after someone reported a body at the residence.

The officers who responded found the bodies of an adult man and woman. Both appeared to have been shot to death.

Police say investigators are not seeking suspects in connection with the deaths.

The names of those killed will be released after relatives are notified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.