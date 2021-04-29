Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer air moves in as we flip the calendar this weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little bit of a cool morning out the door today but nothing too far outside the norm. With sunny skies we’ll be able to warm above average this afternoon. That will translate into a high in the mid 70s.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

There will be a pesky wind this afternoon with some 25 to 30 mph gusts likely out of the northwest. That should keep the air dry and comfortable for your afternoon.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Warmer days are on the way into the weekend an early May. Highs in the 80s start Friday and should continue through Sunday. That’s before a cold front moves through with a chance of storms. The exact timing of that front is still uncertain but it appears some late Sunday afternoon storms are possible. Stick with us for the latest as we get closer to the PM hours Sunday. As of now the severe threat appears to be very low.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

