Rental protections in Nebraska win final OK from lawmakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Domestic violence victims who are living with their abuser in a rental property could break their lease and leave without penalties under a bill that won final approval from Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators passed the measure through the last of three required votes, 43-3.

The bill by State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha includes other tenant protections, such as requiring landlords to give at least 24 hours of notice before entering a tenant’s apartment.

The bill was inspired by incidents in Nebraska where women left abusive partners but were forced by their landlord to keep paying rent while their partner remained in the apartment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.