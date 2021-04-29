Advertisement

Rental protections in Nebraska win final OK from lawmakers

(Source: WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Domestic violence victims who are living with their abuser in a rental property could break their lease and leave without penalties under a bill that won final approval from Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators passed the measure through the last of three required votes, 43-3.

The bill by State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha includes other tenant protections, such as requiring landlords to give at least 24 hours of notice before entering a tenant’s apartment.

The bill was inspired by incidents in Nebraska where women left abusive partners but were forced by their landlord to keep paying rent while their partner remained in the apartment.

