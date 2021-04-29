Advertisement

Omaha-metro in the middle of construction job growth, decline

National organization ranks Omaha metro in the middle for job growth, decline
National organization ranks Omaha metro in the middle for job growth, decline
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that tracks employment in the construction industry says 57% of the nation’s metro areas saw decreases in jobs over the past year. The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro area was right in the middle.

The Associated General Contractors of America says from March 2020 to March 2021, Omaha saw 30,100 construction jobs fall to 29,600, a 2% drop.

That put the Omaha metro at 175th in the nation out of 358 metro areas.

The area hit hardest was Odessa, Texas, which saw a 39% decline in construction jobs. Sierra-Vista and Douglas, Arizona ranked best with a 35% increase in jobs.

