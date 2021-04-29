Omaha-metro in the middle of construction job growth, decline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that tracks employment in the construction industry says 57% of the nation’s metro areas saw decreases in jobs over the past year. The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro area was right in the middle.

The Associated General Contractors of America says from March 2020 to March 2021, Omaha saw 30,100 construction jobs fall to 29,600, a 2% drop.

That put the Omaha metro at 175th in the nation out of 358 metro areas.

The area hit hardest was Odessa, Texas, which saw a 39% decline in construction jobs. Sierra-Vista and Douglas, Arizona ranked best with a 35% increase in jobs.

