Low turnout as north Omaha clinic resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Metro CC Fort Omaha campus was open Thursday, with state officials again offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. lifted its pause on the J&J vaccine last week after the CDC investigated the side-effects. That allowed the J&J shot to be offered at the clinic in north Omaha on Thursday, but it didn’t attract the same number of people as it had in the past.

When the state of Nebraska opened a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha campus earlier this month, the lines were long. Almost a month later, it’s a totally different scene: no crowded parking lot, and no lines.

There were a few people who showed up during the day, most preferring the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Johnson & Johnson has just been the one, so I kind of like that one and keep moving on in life,” vaccine recipient Andrew Knudsen said.

Russ Knudsen said he and his wife also trekked in for the single-dose vaccine.

“I’ve been in the medical field. I’ve worked with Johnson & Johnson to get it,” he said. “And my wife saw this morning on TV that this place was going to be here, so we drove from Elkhorn into here.”

Officials say this is the first large community clinic in Douglas County offering the J&J vaccine since it was temporarily paused after a few cases of severe blood clots appeared in patients who had received the shot. But some of those vaccinated Thursday said they trust the science, and when the experts gave the OK, they took the vaccine.

“I guess I take it like... there’s always something that could possibly happen. There’s risk we take in other vaccines and things like that,” said Antaius Johnson, who received his J&J dose at the clinic Thursday. “I trust obviously the people who get paid to do it that went to school and studied it, so once they said it was clear, you know, I’m good to go.”

The CDC website states that women younger than age 50 should especially be aware of the rare risk of blood clots after receiving a J&J COVID-19 vaccination.

“The numbers are still so low — such a rare thing,” said one woman at the clinic. “I’m a woman under 50 — it’s very risky for me, and I’m still like, ‘let’s get it over with.’ I want to get it over with — I’m ready to, like, live my life.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.