New traffic light in Sarpy County has drivers at odds
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For better or for worse, a new traffic light is controlling traffic flow at 114th and Highway 370 in Papillion.
Some drivers think the light is a bad idea, and others appreciate it. Up to the light being turned on, the intersection at 114th St only had 2 stop signs to turn onto the highway. Some drivers said making a left turn onto the highway is much safer following the introduction of the new light.
