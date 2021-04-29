New traffic light in Sarpy County has drivers at odds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For better or for worse, a new traffic light is controlling traffic flow at 114th and Highway 370 in Papillion.

Some drivers think the light is a bad idea, and others appreciate it. Up to the light being turned on, the intersection at 114th St only had 2 stop signs to turn onto the highway. Some drivers said making a left turn onto the highway is much safer following the introduction of the new light.

Has anyone caught that new traffic light at 114th and Hwy 370?? Thoughts on it? Posted by Meteorologist Clay Ostarly on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

