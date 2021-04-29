Nebraska National Guard unit comes home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some members of a Nebraska Army National Guard aviation unit arrived at Eppley Airfield on Thursday morning, returning from the Middle East.

The Lincoln unit — Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion — makes medivac flights on Blackhawk helicopters. The unit’s 34 soldiers deployed in July 2020, spending 10 months in Kuwait and other countries in the Middle East. Seven were due back in Omaha around 10:40 a.m. Thursday to reunite with their families and loved ones.

