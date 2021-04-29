Advertisement

Nebraska fireworks bill headed for governor’s desk

By WOWT 6 News
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday gave third-round approval to the fireworks bill.

State Sen. Julie Slama’s LB152 passed 42-3, and is headed to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk for a signature.

The bill would match the state definition of “consumer fireworks” with the definition in federal law, and let Nebraskans own fireworks that are much more powerful than those currently allowed under state law.

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray said earlier this month that if passed, the law would mean nothing in Omaha.

“I think we’re going to probably stick with what we have based on the complaints that we’ve gotten and based on the number of people we give firework permits to. I think we’re going to keep it the same for the most part,” he said after the bill’s first-round approval.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Joesph Rossing (left) and Robert Shelton (right) face hate crime charges after assaulting a man...
2 white men charged with hate crime in attack on Black man
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested

Latest News

David's Evening Forecast - More Summer warmth for the weekend
Nebraska fireworks bill passes
Nebraska fireworks bill passes - 4PM
National Guard members return home
Members of Nebraska Army National Guard unit come home - 4PM
Inmates missing from Lincoln correctional center
Inmates walk away from Lincoln correctional facility - 4PM