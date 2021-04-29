Advertisement

Iowa to pay $400,000 for security fence at governor’s home

Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor's mansion, is shown on Friday, April 23, 2021. State officials...
Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor's mansion, is shown on Friday, April 23, 2021. State officials say security concerns have prompted them to build a wrought iron fence around the 18,000-square-foot mansion on a hill just west of downtown Des Moines. The fence is expected to be completed by this summer. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)(Scott McFetridge | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES (AP) - The state of Iowa will pay $400,000 to design and build a wrought iron fence around the historic Des Moines mansion used as the residence for Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Iowa Department of Public Safety officials say the cost of the fence to be installed soon around the Terrace Hill property will come from the DPS budget. DPS officials say security concerns have prompted the state to build the fence around the property where the 8,000-square-foot Victorian mansion sits atop a hill on eight acres just west of downtown Des Moines.

Reynolds says she supports the idea since governors’ residences in most other states have had security improvements in recent years.

