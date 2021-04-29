Advertisement

Iowa governor signs into law broadband expansion program

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that sets up a statewide grant program designed to provide high-speed internet to areas currently lacking the technology.

Reynolds made internet access improvements one of her priorities this year and it passed unanimously in the House and Senate. She says Wednesday it addresses a glaring need since Iowa has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country.

Reynolds said lawmakers have agreed to provide $100 million for the grant program, which allows companies to apply for state grants to pay for installing the service with areas of most need getting higher reimbursements up to 75% of project cost.

