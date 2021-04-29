Children reported missing from Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs, Ia. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs asked the public for help in locating two children who were missing from Children’s Square USA.

Taylor DeGonia and Izabeth Morris were last seen about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Taylor is 10 years and and stands about 5′4″, has brown hair, and was wearing black sweatpants and a red shirt. Izabeth is 12 years old and stands about 5′2″, has short black hair, and was wearing a pink T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

If the children are located, please contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728; or call 911.

