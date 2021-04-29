Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista South’s Laina Souerdyke

Papio South soccer player
Papio South soccer player
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Averaging close to a goal a game in soccer is hard, real hard. Especially for someone who is playing their first full season at the high school level. Laina Souerdyke is a sophomore at Papillion-La Vista South and is this a totally new experience after her freshman season was cut short due to COVID-19.

She said she came into this year with some nerves because of the lack of experience at this level but together with her teammates the Titans have worked together putting themselves in a good position. Entering the final night of the season Papio South is 10-4 with a chance to move to 11-4.

Souerdyke has a tight relationship with her dad who’s also invested in Papillion-La Vista South soccer, he’s an assistant with the Boys varsity club. Laina has big plans after high school, she hopes to play Division I soccer and go to dental or medical school.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Joesph Rossing (left) and Robert Shelton (right) face hate crime charges after assaulting a man...
2 white men charged with hate crime in attack on Black man
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested

Latest News

Scott Frost addresses the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln after the team's final spring...
Husker football notes: Fidone injured, team holds final practice prior to spring game
Crews get Werner Park ready for opening day.
Excitement builds for Storm Chasers' return
Players on the Papillion-La Vista South soccer team celebrate after a goal against Papillion-La...
Werner Park hosts Papio Derby for first time
SOURCE: Creighton Athletics
Creighton announces hiring of two new assistant coaches