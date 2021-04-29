Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista South’s Laina Souerdyke

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Averaging close to a goal a game in soccer is hard, real hard. Especially for someone who is playing their first full season at the high school level. Laina Souerdyke is a sophomore at Papillion-La Vista South and is this a totally new experience after her freshman season was cut short due to COVID-19.

She said she came into this year with some nerves because of the lack of experience at this level but together with her teammates the Titans have worked together putting themselves in a good position. Entering the final night of the season Papio South is 10-4 with a chance to move to 11-4.

Souerdyke has a tight relationship with her dad who’s also invested in Papillion-La Vista South soccer, he’s an assistant with the Boys varsity club. Laina has big plans after high school, she hopes to play Division I soccer and go to dental or medical school.

