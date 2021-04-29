Advertisement

Arizona murder suspect escapes officers near Atlanta airport

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a murder suspect near the Atlanta airport after he escaped from sheriff’s deputies who were taking him back to Arizona.

Officials say Jsaan Carlos Strover got away from two Maricopa County deputies while they were dropping off a rental car at the airport.

The 20-year-old Strover is wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat tells reporters that Strover ran away after deputies unshackled his legs so he could walk down stairs.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies were searching for Strover with dogs and helicopters Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Joesph Rossing (left) and Robert Shelton (right) face hate crime charges after assaulting a man...
2 white men charged with hate crime in attack on Black man
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested

Latest News

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Brig.-Gen. Lynn Heng, who is responsible for all National Guard units in Nebraska, talked...
Nebraska National Guard officer talks about the jobs done, what's next
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
Nebraska Guard members come home
Nebraska National Guardsman returns home