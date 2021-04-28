Wednesday April 28 COVID-19 update: J&J clinic resumes at Metro CC

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Fort Omaha clinic to resume J&J vaccinations

Douglas County Health Department on Thursday will again administer Johnson & Johnson at its clinic at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations can also be made online.

Vaccinations will be distributed at the clinic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St.

Douglas County case update

DCHD reported Wednesday that two more people had died from COVID-19 and 104 more cases had been confirmed.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s have recently died of COVID-19, a DCHD spokesman said. The local death toll is now 698.

The seven-day rolling average is 100 cases.

SCHOOLS REPORT: Douglas County schools have reported 99 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks: 84 are students, and 15 are staffers. There are also 195 people quarantined and 337 self-monitoring.

Uber to Walgreens for a vaccination

Uber is partnering with Walgreens to allow its users to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination through the ride app.

“Beginning today, Uber users will see a new ‘vaccine’ option in their Uber app and can choose to schedule an appointment at Walgreens,” according to a news release from Uber.

The feature is available to all U.S. users, the release states.

“Our goal is to make getting that shot as easy as booking a ride with Uber,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the release.

Three Rivers reports 13 new variant cases

Three Rivers Public Health District on Wednesday reported it had confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 variants.

Eleven of the cases are the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, or the U.K. variant; two are the B.1.429 variant, also called the California variant. The health district now has

In Dodge County, there are eight cases of U.K. variant, and three California variant cases. In Saunders County, there are two U.K. variant cases and one case of the P.1 variant, called the Brazil variant. Washington County now has 12 cases of the U.K. variant.

Three Rivers opens vaccine clinics to walk-ins

Three Rivers Public Health District is opening COVID-19 vaccination clinics to walk-ins — no appointment necessary.

Health officials suggest signing up ahead of time at the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination registry ahead of time, but can also assist with that step on-site.

Those getting vaccinated must be at least 19 years old, or have a parent with them. They must also not be ill or have received COVID treatments in the past 90 days.

Masks are also required at the clinics, which are scheduled at the following times and locations:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 30,869 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll there stands at 232.

LLCHD has reported 27,870 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 29 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, eight of them on ventilators.

The current positivity rate there is 7.5%.

To date, 162,279 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered,w ith 114,273 considered fully vaccinated.

Nebraska cases update

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed this week, with a daily average of 249 cases in the past week. The new case total is down from last week, when DHHS reported 2,522 cases.

To date, 219,341 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nebraska, with 169,256 recoveries confirmed. Nebraska has also reported 2,242 COVID-related deaths in that time.

“Variants in the state continue to increase in the state,” the DHHS release states, noting that 594 variant cases have been identified here.

Of those cases: 499 cases are the B.1.1.7, or U.K, variant; 77 are the B.1.427/B.1.429, or California, variant; six are the B1.526 variant, or New York, variant; four cases are the B.1.351, or South African, variant; and eight are the P.1, or Brazil, variant.

Currently, 130 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

Nebraska vaccine update

This week, Nebraska is slated to receive 56,160 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 39,900 doses of Moderna.

The state is not expecting additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination this week, but is allowing those sites with doses in storage to resume administering them.

