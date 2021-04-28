Advertisement

Two killed, child hurt in crash on central Nebraska highway

(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLDREGE, Neb. (WOWT) - A head-on crash about 30 miles southwest of Kearney left both drivers dead and a child hurt after a pick-up crossed the center line of Highway 6.

The crash happened at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday about four miles west of Holdrege, Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday. NSP said a Chevy Silverado was heading westbound on Highway 6 “when it crossed the center line and struck and eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan.”

Dylan Skeen, 29, of Holdrege was alone in the pick-up truck, the NSP report states. He was transported and later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Kerri Bernstrauch, 36, also of Holdrege, was driving the van and was pronounced dead at the scene. A child in the passenger seat was transported to the hospital in Kearney then later flown to Omaha “for further treatment of serious injuries,” the NSP report states.

Bernstrauch and the child were both wearing seatbelts, but Skeen was not, NSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

