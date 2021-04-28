Advertisement

Omaha Police: Chinese Association incident not a hate crime

Konner Rasmussen, 19, was arrested in connection to an incident at the Nebraska Chinese Association in February.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arson incident reported at the Nebraska Chinese Association in February was not motivated by hate, Omaha Police told 6 News on Wednesday.

Police arrested Konner Rasmussen, 19, in connection with the incident, but said that he wasn’t targeting the NCA site. He was booked in jail Tuesday night on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and destruction of an explosive device.

The initial police report was made Feb. 25 by Tribe Church Omaha. The NCA lends part of its building to the church, which hosts a bible study on Friday nights. According to the report, a “molotov cocktail” was thrown at the church, landing on concrete stairs that lead from the sidewalk to the NCA property, located near 81st and Blondo streets.

