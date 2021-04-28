Omaha-metro college students prepare for the return of summer internships

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Businesses are getting ready to welcome college students back into their internship programs after many were canceled last summer — but they’ll look completely different for many students.

“I was planning on moving to Dallas, Texas, for the summer which would have been a really fun new experience,” said Creighton University student David Roberts, a junior at Creighton University.

He should be getting ready for an internship in Texas. Instead, his internship experience will be done remotely.

“I’ve had two internships in the past year since the pandemic hit and they have been completely virtual. So I’ve gotten pretty used to working at home,” said Roberts.

Experts say businesses are split 50/50 on in-person experiences versus virtual ones. Students say they are a little worried about missing that face-to-face interaction.

“It kind of gives you a little bit more stress because you wonder how am I going to make myself stand out, how am I knowing if I’m doing all the work that I need to be doing? If I have a question, am I bothering someone by calling them on zoom?” said Ashley Nelson, Creighton Student.

Those working closely with students at both UNO and Creighton say the internship experience will vary depending on the business size. Students interning with large corporate companies will likely be all virtual. Those interning at smaller businesses will get a different experience.

“I would say a lot of small/medium-sized businesses where there aren’t as many employees in terms of capacity issues or social distancing. Most students do prefer an in-person experience. No question,” said Jeremy Fisher John P. Fahey Career Center Director.

Students say even though there may be some new hurdles they have to face with a different approach to an internship… they are excited for what the future holds.

“You’re still going to have the same opportunities if you are virtual. They are still going to have the same opportunities to get asked to go full time with them. Being virtual doesn’t necessarily hold you back.”

Experts and students alike say they know they will still learn a lot about the workforce during virtual internships — and going virtual gives students a chance to intern with companies across the nation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.