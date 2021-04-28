Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers spar over private school tax credit bill

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a debate on a bill that would indirectly subsidize private schools with a state tax credit for people who donate to private-school scholarship programs.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who put forth LB364, said her goal is to provide tax credits — state dollars — for anyone or any business who donates money for scholarships to private, non-government schools.

Backers pitch the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn’t meet their needs. But it faces sharp opposition from other lawmakers who say it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools and other priorities.

“We have a dual education system and that many kids are often left behind, the fact of the matter is today. Many of these kids that I represent are still getting Jim Crow math and back of the bus science and that is a fundamental problem for me,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne.

Linehan offered to cap contributions at $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for businesses, even sunsetting the bill after five years — meaning it would need 33 senators to vote to keep the program rolling beyond that time.

“It is about this tax credit and incentivizing philanthropy in a very specific way that really benefits wealthy Nebraskans,” State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said on the Unicameral floor Wednesday.

Debate was expected to continue into Wednesday evening because of a filibuster.

6 News Producer Chase Moffitt contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joesph Rossing (left) and Robert Shelton (right) face hate crime charges after assaulting a man...
2 white men charged with hate crime in attack on Black man
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave