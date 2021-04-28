Nebraska Game & Parks caring for Indian Cave horses pictured in social media posts

SHUBERT, Neb. (WOWT) - Responding to photos of sick-looking horses at Indian Cave State Park that circulating on social media, an official with Nebraska Game & Parks said they are tending to the animals.

A spokesman for the parks department told 6 News earlier this week that they “acknowledge the concerns shared by the public.”

In recent weeks, veterinarians have made on-site visits to the park located about 20 miles southeast of Auburn, with additional visits scheduled, the spokesman said. The horses are also getting senior feed and other prescribed treatments.

Read the full statement from Game & Parks here:

“The well-being of the horses at Indian Cave State Park is a top priority for park staff and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. We acknowledge the concerns shared by the public and offer that in accordance with professional veterinary assessment and recommendations, horses have been provided senior feed and other treatment. Horses are monitored on a regular basis and veterinarians have made on-site visits in recent weeks at the request of park staff; additional visits are scheduled. Prescribed feeding and treatments are ongoing. Our actions have been guided by the professional recommendations of these veterinarians, and they will continue to be in the future.”

