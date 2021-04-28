Advertisement

Nebraska Game & Parks caring for Indian Cave horses pictured in social media posts

Responding to photos of sick-looking horses at Indian Cave State Park that circulating on...
Responding to photos of sick-looking horses at Indian Cave State Park that circulating on social media, an official with Nebraska Game & Parks said they are tending to the animals.(Nebraska Game & Parks)
By Gina Dvorak and Mike McKnight
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHUBERT, Neb. (WOWT) - Responding to photos of sick-looking horses at Indian Cave State Park that circulating on social media, an official with Nebraska Game & Parks said they are tending to the animals.

A spokesman for the parks department told 6 News earlier this week that they “acknowledge the concerns shared by the public.”

In recent weeks, veterinarians have made on-site visits to the park located about 20 miles southeast of Auburn, with additional visits scheduled, the spokesman said. The horses are also getting senior feed and other prescribed treatments.

Read the full statement from Game & Parks here:

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested
Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Douglas County may refuse federal vaccine allocation next week, health director says

Latest News

Two killed, child hurt in crash on central Nebraska highway
Wednesday, April 28th
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Tracking storms early Wednesday! Sunnier end to the workweek
Wednesday, April 28th
Mallory's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Wednesday, April 28th
Mallory's Wednesday Morning Forecast