Nebraska Game & Parks caring for Indian Cave horses pictured in social media posts
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHUBERT, Neb. (WOWT) - Responding to photos of sick-looking horses at Indian Cave State Park that circulating on social media, an official with Nebraska Game & Parks said they are tending to the animals.
A spokesman for the parks department told 6 News earlier this week that they “acknowledge the concerns shared by the public.”
In recent weeks, veterinarians have made on-site visits to the park located about 20 miles southeast of Auburn, with additional visits scheduled, the spokesman said. The horses are also getting senior feed and other prescribed treatments.
Read the full statement from Game & Parks here:
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.