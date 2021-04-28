NDOT celebrates development on Fremont Southeast Beltway construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The governor of Nebraska, Mayor of Fremont, and many more were at the roundabout intersection of the U.S. Highway 77 and Downing Street for a celebration on Monday.

People gather with the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation to celebrate the advancement of the Fremont Southeast Beltway construction. This is a $62 million project with help from Graham Construction.

Construction started in July 2020 and is expected to be complete by 2023. Officials say the 3.2-mile east-west four-lane beltway will reduce traffic on US-77 and improve regional connectivity.

Watch Monday’s event.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.