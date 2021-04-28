Advertisement

NDOT celebrates development on Fremont Southeast Beltway construction

Fremont Southeast Beltway event map on April 26, 2021.
Fremont Southeast Beltway event map on April 26, 2021.(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The governor of Nebraska, Mayor of Fremont, and many more were at the roundabout intersection of the U.S. Highway 77 and Downing Street for a celebration on Monday.

People gather with the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation to celebrate the advancement of the Fremont Southeast Beltway construction. This is a $62 million project with help from Graham Construction.

Construction started in July 2020 and is expected to be complete by 2023. Officials say the 3.2-mile east-west four-lane beltway will reduce traffic on US-77 and improve regional connectivity.

Watch Monday’s event.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Herbster announces his run for Nebraska governor

Latest News

Douglas County Health rolls out COVID-19 vaccines at local schools
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
OSHA warned problems at Iowa prison months before attack
Teens showing up for vaccine - 10 pm
Teens showing up for vaccine - 10 pm