Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Tracking storms early Wednesday! Sunnier end to the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After experiencing a taste of summer to kick off the workweek, we’re tracking morning storms and seasonably cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

Storms that fired up just east of Denver Tuesday continued to track through the state of Nebraska overnight, moving into the WOWT viewing area Wednesday around 3 or 4 AM. These storms did have a history of producing severe thunderstorm warnings due to hail, but weakened slightly as they continued to push to the east/northeast.

Small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall remain possible with these storms with the bulk of the cluster likely passing just north of the Omaha Metro.

After this morning’s storms, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures today with highs in the 60s. A few lingering showers or sprinkles are possible today, but the best chance for additional rain will stay near the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Clouds decrease overnight with lows dropping into the 40s. Abundant sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s! The warming trend continues into the weekend, with highs in the 80s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Additional storm chances hold off until Sunday night, with rain chances and cooler temperatures taking us into the start of next workweek.

