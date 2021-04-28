Advertisement

Iowa may take vaccination effort to ballpark, farmers markets

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (AP) - With interest in coronavirus vaccines lagging in much of Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds says public health officials planned to make shots available at gathering spots like farmers’ markets and sporting events.

Reynolds said the state was holding talks with groups including the Iowa Cubs baseball team and Des Moines Downtown Farmers Market about holding mass vaccination clinics at those sites.

It’s part of the governor’s effort to get 65% of Iowans vaccinated by May and 75% by June. From 70% to 85% is believed to be enough to provide significant herd immunity for the state population. Iowa has fully vaccinated just over 1 million people or 32% of the population as of Wednesday.

Public health officials Wednesday reported 547 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joesph Rossing (left) and Robert Shelton (right) face hate crime charges after assaulting a man...
2 white men charged with hate crime in attack on Black man
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday April 28 COVID-19 update: J&J clinic resumes at Metro CC
As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.
EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca
More Americans are getting COVID-19 shots, but vaccine hesitancy is still a concern for health...
US health experts plead: Get fully vaccinated
A beer store in Kansas City, Missouri, hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.
Kansas City pub gives out shots (vaccines, that is)