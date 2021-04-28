Huskers Red-White Spring Game tickets still available

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker fans can still get their hands on tickets to this Saturday’s traditional scrimmage.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

As of Wednesday, the University of Nebraska Athletic Department was reporting that about 32,500 tickets had been sold for the Spring Game. Attendance is limited to 50% capacity this year due to COVID-19 rules. Because of the pandemic, last year’s Red-White game was played virtually.

In preparation for fans’ return to Memorial Stadium, the athletic department on Wednesday shared fan information on parking, gate entry, and COVID-19 protocols.

Fans will be required to wear facemasks when not eating or drinking, and are asked to remain in their seats. The athletic department also noted that many areas — including the field level — will not be accessible to the public.

Tickets will be mobile-only, and technical assistance will be available at the gate for those who might need help with that process. Fans will not be allowed re-entry once their ticket has been scanned.

Concessions will be available, and the clear-bag policy will be in effect.

Full details provided by the athletic department are as follows:

Tickets & gate information

Any tickets remaining on game day will also be sold at Gate 10 ticket windows, Gate 21 and the main Athletic Ticket Office in the parking garage. The Ticket Office will open Saturday at 9 a.m. for ticket sales and other customer service issues.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are $10 for the main stadium and $20 for club seats. Prices will increase to $15 and $25, respectively, on Saturday.

Fans are reminded to access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. In order to make the process of entering Memorial Stadium as efficient as possible fans are encouraged to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival.

There will be individuals outside of Memorial Stadium to provide technical support for those needing assistance with mobile tickets. These individuals will be wearing easily identifiable vests.

All fans are asked to remain in their assigned seating location in order to maintain the approved seating and health protocols.

Gates at Memorial Stadium will open two hours prior to kickoff at 11 a.m. All stadium gates will be open with the exception of Gates 1, 3, 6, 8, 11 and 17. Gate 15 will be reserved for ADA patrons specifically ticketed for that gate.

The apron areas behind the benches on both the East and West sides of Memorial Stadium will not be available to the public. Fans must enter and exit their section through the corresponding passageway off the main concourse level. With the field level not being accessible, it is important that fans enter the gate printed on their ticket.

The spring game will have a no re-entry policy for this one event. If a patron has their ticket scanned in upon entry to Memorial Stadium, they will not be able to exit and re-enter.

Parking & transportation information

There will be several cashiered UNL parking lots surrounding Memorial Stadium that will be available to the public. Parking cost will be $10 per vehicle.

All UNL parking lots and garages will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

All UNL surface parking lots will be filled at 75 percent capacity with parking garages at 100 percent capacity.

Larger UNL cashiered parking lots in close proximity to Memorial Stadium include parking garages at 14th & Avery, 17th & R and 19th and Vine, and numerous surface lots including Lot 5 (NE of Memorial Stadium), a surface lot at 14th and Salt Valley Roadway and surface lots on W Street between 14th and 16th streets.

The primary ADA parking location will be the 14th & Avery Parking Garage (Lot 9). Limited golf cart shuttle services will be available from that location.

Please visit Huskers.com/gameday for parking lot directions. The StarTran “Big Red Express” will not be operating for the spring game. Rideshare services will have a dedicated pick-up and drop-off location at the east side of Memorial Stadium at the corner of 14th and Vine streets.

Haymarket Park lots will open at 8 a.m.

Nebraska softball (3 p.m.) and baseball (4 p.m.) will both host home games on Saturday afternoon. Baseball and softball ticket holders may park at Haymarket Park (Lots 19, 20 and 21) free of charge by showing their baseball or softball ticket.

Reserved, pre-paid parking is available for the spring game at City of Lincoln garages designated with “Park & Go” signs. Park & Go cashiers also sell $10 hangtags that permit all-day parking in downtown metered spaces. Visit parkandgo.org to find locations and rates and to reserve parking. Downtown parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The INS parking lot located West of Memorial Stadium on 8th Street will open at 7 a.m. and cost $25 for patrons.

Health protocols, stadium policies & amenities

A face covering or mask covering the nose and mouth must be worn by everyone in attendance at the Red-White Spring Game. Fans should not remove their mask aside from eating or drinking.

Regular-season Memorial Stadium policies will be in place for fans attending the Red-White Spring Game, including Nebraska’s Clear Bag policy. Fans are also reminded that open umbrellas are not allowed inside Memorial Stadium.

There will be no public access to the North Stadium lobby on Saturday.

Concession stands will be open at Memorial Stadium with normal food and beverage options.

Who to follow & where to watch

Rosters for the spring game will be available online at Huskers.com later this week and available to download on the official Huskers mobile app. Rosters will not be sold at Memorial Stadium for the Red-White game.

The Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network will provide radio coverage of the Red-White game statewide and around the world through Huskers.com , and the official Huskers App. Husker Sports Network coverage begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Jeremiah Sirles and Ben McLaughlin will call the game action for the Husker Sports Network.

The game can be seen live on BTN beginning at 1 p.m. Kevin Kugler, Kenny Bell and Damon Benning will be on the call for BTN.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.