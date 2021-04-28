Advertisement

Husker football notes: Fidone injured, team holds final practice prior to spring game

By Rex Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Huskers completed their final spring practice and addressed the media, the biggest piece of news came from head coach Scott Frost who announced Thomas Fidone suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice and is scheduled for surgery on Thursday.

Fidone is Nebraska’s top recruit from the class of 2020. He’s the top tight end in the nation in his class.

Frost said the hope is Fidone will be back healthy and able to play sometime during the stretch run of the 2021 season.

The head coach said other than Fidone, everyone else on the team is currently set to be ready for the start of fall camp.

But first, the Red-White spring game this Saturday.

Frost said the veterans will get the reps in the first half and underclassmen will get playing time in the second half.

He also noted that the team has had a very tough, physical spring, so there may not be much hard tackling on Saturday.

OC Matt Lubick will call the entire game for the offense and DC Erik Chinander will call defense’s game.

To avoid confusion, Frost said the entire offense will be on one sideline and the defense on the other rather than having the Red and White teams together.

The Huskers spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are still available.

It will air live on Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
Douglas County may refuse federal vaccine allocation next week, health director says

Latest News

Crews get Werner Park ready for opening day.
Excitement builds for Storm Chasers' return
Players on the Papillion-La Vista South soccer team celebrate after a goal against Papillion-La...
Werner Park hosts Papio Derby for first time
SOURCE: Creighton Athletics
Creighton announces hiring of two new assistant coaches
Union Omaha players celebrate after a Greg Hurst goal in the 83rd minute in a 2-0 win over...
Union Omaha wins season opener at home