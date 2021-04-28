Husker football notes: Fidone injured, team holds final practice prior to spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Huskers completed their final spring practice and addressed the media, the biggest piece of news came from head coach Scott Frost who announced Thomas Fidone suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice and is scheduled for surgery on Thursday.

Fidone is Nebraska’s top recruit from the class of 2020. He’s the top tight end in the nation in his class.

Frost said the hope is Fidone will be back healthy and able to play sometime during the stretch run of the 2021 season.

The head coach said other than Fidone, everyone else on the team is currently set to be ready for the start of fall camp.

But first, the Red-White spring game this Saturday.

Frost said the veterans will get the reps in the first half and underclassmen will get playing time in the second half.

He also noted that the team has had a very tough, physical spring, so there may not be much hard tackling on Saturday.

OC Matt Lubick will call the entire game for the offense and DC Erik Chinander will call defense’s game.

To avoid confusion, Frost said the entire offense will be on one sideline and the defense on the other rather than having the Red and White teams together.

The Huskers spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are still available.

It will air live on Big Ten Network.

