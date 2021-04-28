Excitement builds for Storm Chasers' return

Papillion, Neb. (WOWT) - After 20 months without Triple-A baseball in the Omaha Metro, opening day is just a week away for the Storm Chasers.

The team opens a six-game homestand against St. Paul on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m.

There’s a ton of excitement around Werner Park.

“Yes, there were a lot of special events. Yes, we’ve had Union Omaha soccer. There’s been a lot of great things happening here at the ballpark, but there hasn’t been pro Triple-A baseball and that’s what Werner Park was built for, and we’re excited to finally celebrate the return of baseball,” team president Martie Cordaro said. “The Royals are sending some amazing talent, and we can’t wait to see them play on the field right here at Werner Park.”

The plan is to allow 3,700 fans for the first series.

Cordaro told WOWT he expects that number to grow throughout the season.

While the product on the field will look the same, the in-game promotions and games will look a bit different.

Major League Baseball has set forth strict rules for the MiLB in 2021 that essentially puts players and coaches in a “bubble.”

No one is allowed on the field or near the dugouts during games.

That means the usual promotions will have to take place elsewhere throughout the ballpark.

“We have had to modify our game operations and our show, if you will,” Cordaro said. “We still want fans to be able to participate in those promotions, but we can’t be on the field due to Major League Baseball guidelines.”

