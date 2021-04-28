Douglas County Health rolls out COVID-19 vaccines at local schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Local health departments are aiming to keep the momentum going as teenagers step up and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Douglas County Health Department, along with Cass and Sarpy counties kicked off a series of vaccine clinics in local schools Tuesday, starting with Omaha South and Millard North.

“It felt pretty good getting my first one,” said 17-year-old Brandi Mason. “It felt like getting a shot at the doctor’s office.” She received the vaccine at Millard North, one of two schools to start rolling out the vaccine Tuesday.

Brandi’s mother said it’s a relief to see her daughter get the shot. “We have a lot of members in our family who are very, high, high risk,” said Jennifer Mason. “If she were to get it and transfer it to them it could possibly kill them, and I don’t want to take that risk.”

She thinks it’s a good move by the health department to get the vaccine into schools. ”It’s perfect,” said Jennifer Mason. “It’s absolutely perfect.”

And Brandi is hopeful her friends will get vaccinated too. “I think it’d be better for them to get it,” said Brandi. “If they got COVID then they would have to be quarantined for two weeks and I don’t think they want to be stuck in the house for that long.”

Jamie Vance was watching her son on the track along with his classmates Tuesday afternoon, welcoming back some normalcy - and glad the vaccine arrived at the school.

“I love it,” said Vance. “I think it’s a great way considering our school has over 2000 students and teachers.”

Douglas County Health also served up the vaccine at Omaha South.

“It feels good,” said Denise Hernandez, who got her first shot. Her granddaughter used to attend the school. Officials were welcoming anyone who wanted the shot -- to walk in and get it. Not just students and their families.

She said officials inside were encouraged to get the word out about the clinic.

“So I put up a Facebook notification and I’m going to go home and tell my neighbors and call my friends.”

The two clinics Tuesday were just the start of several more to come at local schools in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass counties. For the list of upcoming clinics, and to sign-up follow the links here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.