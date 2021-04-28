Doctors are concerned with Nebraska’s vaccine slowdown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Doctors in Nebraska are concerned about the decline in COVID vaccinations.

Statewide the demand is down, so much so, Douglas County is on the fence about whether or not to ask for more doses next week.

“If we have vaccine leftover we won’t,” Dr. Adi Pour said Tuesday.

It’s a trend that is troubling for doctors, especially comparing Nebraska’s vaccination rate compared to other states.

“We are not in the pack that is ahead in trying to keep pace with progressive uptake with safe and effective vaccine. We are not the worst, but we’re also falling off our trend,” Dr. David Brett-Major, a professor for the College of Public Health at UNMC said.

We asked Dr. Brett-Major if the pandemic could end with vaccinations on the decline and his answer was simple; “No.”

To end the pandemic, he says we need a combination of increased vaccinations, mask use, social distancing, proper hygiene, and vigilance in tracking cases among other things.

“Vaccination matters not only for those who have not yet been vaccinated, but it also matters for those who are vaccinated,” Dr. Brett-Major said.

To reach herd immunity, the percentage of the population vaccinated needs to double.

That’s why Dr. Brett-Major hopes people who haven’t gotten their shots yet really take the time to evaluate and maybe reconsider why they haven’t.

“I completely get it, we all want to be past this. But we do have to be mindful when we’re going in the wrong direction,” he said.

For anyone with questions or hesitancy about the vaccine, Dr. Brett-Major encourages them to go to their local pharmacy and read their fact sheets about the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.