David’s Evening Forecast - Showers fade tonight, much warmer to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a taste of Summer early this week, more typical late April weather around the region today. We woke up to a few rumbles of thunder this morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s for the afternoon. An isolated storm rolled into the metro mid-afternoon, but showers should fade away this evening leaving mainly cloudy skies. Those clouds clear out overnight allowing cool conditions to settle in. Temperatures should fall off into the middle 40s by Thursday morning.

After a cool start, we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout Thursday. Winds will kick up out of the northwest, with some gusts over 30mph possible. Despite the winds, the sunshine and dry air mean we will see a very nice warm-up, with highs jumping back into the middle 70s. More sunshine and even warmer weather is expected on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for most of the region. More Summer-like weather will move in for the weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Our next chance for storms arrives Sunday night into Monday. A series of storm systems will bring an increasing chance for rain, especially on Monday. At the moment, it does not appear that we will see a risk for severe weather. The showers and storms will drop temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s for the start of next week. Drier and sunnier weather will return but the second half of next week.

