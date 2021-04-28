Advertisement

Council Bluffs fire officials determine cause of apartment blaze

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Fire Department said Wednesday that improperly disposed “smoking materials” were to blame for a fire that displaced several residents on Monday.

According to a report from the fire department Monday, firefighters arriving at the scene saw heavy flames roaring into exterior balconies as well as the attic. Crews worked for about an hour to contain the fire, called in just after 2:30 p.m.

No residents were injured, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

