Papillion, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, Werner Park hosted high school soccer on Monday as Papillion-La Vista and Papllion-La Vista South girls and boys battled it out in the Papio Derby.

It was also senior night for both schools.

In the girls game, Papio beat Papio South 3-0.

In the boys game, Papio South came out on top 4-0 over Papio.

