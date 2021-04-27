Advertisement

US ‘Real ID’ deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo a sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown...
FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo a sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown at the Washington state Dept. of Licensing office in Lacey, Wash. Americans will have more time because of the pandemic to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities. The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, extended the Real ID deadline until May 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the Real ID deadline until May 3, 2023. The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021, but it was becoming clear that many people wouldn’t make it, in part because the COVID-19 outbreak has made it harder for states to issue new licenses.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.

People are getting compliant IDs as they renew, but it takes time and the process has been slowed by the pandemic, with many state agencies operating at limited capacity.

DHS says only 43% of all driver’s licenses and identification cards are compliant.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Herbster announces his run for Nebraska governor

Latest News

Nebraska corporate tax cut wins initial OK from lawmakers
Kentrell Hollins did not return to the facility from his overnight work assignment.
Missing inmate from CCC-L
The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are...
Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage
In this image taken from a New Jersey Courts virtual hearing, Richard Cottingham, center, known...
‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders
One spunky eight-year-old in Albemarle County is now an internet sensation after deciding to...
Virginia 8-year-old goes viral for hysterical impression of her mom working from home