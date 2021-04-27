U.S. Census: Breaking down what Nebraska’s 7.4% population growth means for our state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The census numbers are in and for the first time in over 100 years, Nebraska is matching the U.S. Growth rate!

But, what exactly does it mean for the cornhusker state? Nebraska’s population has grown 7.4% in the last decade.

Experts are already breaking down the numbers and they say this is a huge indicator that Nebraska is doing the right thing when it comes to growing the economy.

But, only certain parts of the state will see the benefits.

“I think the rapid growth here in Nebraska particularly centered in the Omaha and Lincoln area as well as a few other places means these local economies will get larger,” said Eric Thompson, UNL Bureau of Business Research Director.

Experts say the growth is coming from a number of places. Nebraska has a high rate of births and immigrants moving to the state, which boosts the number.

But young talent is still leaving the state.

“That’s an issue we continue to face challenges with. I think the good news is as Lincoln, Omaha, and some other areas grow larger, we will experience less brain drain so just naturally we will be able to retain more young people,” said Thompson.

The census also determines the political landscape. Nebraska won’t lose a congressional seat.

“That certainly won’t happen this census and I think we are in pretty good shape for the next one or two,” said John Hibbing, Political Scientist.

Only preliminary numbers are out and because the census is delayed this year, it will still be some time before we get a breakdown of county numbers.

That means redistricting is put on hold, for now.

“The unicameral is probably going to have to come back and take another crack at that in the fall when they would have preferred to do that a bit earlier. But that’s when they will be dealing with the real nitty-gritty of redistricting and where the lines are going to be drawn,” said Hibbing.

Overall, experts say the growth we are seeing is a win for the state.

“We can feel like the approach we are taking is at least keeping us in the game and able to match the nation,” said Thompson.

Experts say the nation’s population growth is also slowing down and that plays a role in Nebraska being able to meet the nation’s population growth for the first time in a century.

