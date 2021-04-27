Advertisement

Tuesday April 27 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass confirms South African variant case

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for more information and resources, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.(Associated Press)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

South African variant in Sarpy/Cass

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported Tuesday that it had confirmed its first case of the South African variant of COVID-19. The B.1.351 variant case is a man in his 70s, the SCHD release states, and the health department began its contact investigation on Monday.

SCHD officials are urging anyone exposed to COVID-19 to get tested, and encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Douglas County case update

Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that local hospitals were reporting 74% occupancy, with 385 beds available; and that 73% of ICU beds are occupied, with 92 beds available. According to the DCHD report, 83 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 of them in ICUs, and 19 on ventilators.

The county is also monitoring three more patients for signs of COVID-19.

School clinics begin

DCHD is encouraging families to take advantage of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at area high schools, starting Tuesday at Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th St.; and Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St. Scroll down for a full list of upcoming clinics.

The Pfizer vaccination clinics will welcome walk-ins, but appointments can also be scheduled online “to make the process easier.” All clinics will pair with second-dose clinics three weeks later.

Students ages 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must also sign a consent form for the student.

The vaccination card you receive when getting your COVID-19 vaccine is an unofficial record of your vaccination status. ...

Posted by Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

  • Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118
  • Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106
  • ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114
  • Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

  • CHI Immanuel Medical Center, located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.
  • Methodist Health System, 720 N. 114th St.
  • Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.
  • Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St.
  • Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 1.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Area high schools

Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass health departments are partnering up to host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics for area students ages 16 and older.

Held after school and over one weekend at several area high schools, the Pfizer vaccination clinics will welcome walk-ins, but appointments can also be scheduled online “to make the process easier.” All clinics will pair with second-dose clinics three weeks later.

Students ages 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, who must sign a consent form for the student. Other qualified family members may also receive their vaccination at that time.

Clinics scheduled on weekdays will run 4 to 8 p.m.; other clinic hours are as noted on the following schedule provided by DCHD:

  • Tuesday, April 27: Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th St.; and Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St
  • Wednesday, April 28: Millard North High School
  • Thursday, April 29: Omaha Benson High School, 5120 Maple St.
  • Saturday, May 1: Westside High School, 8701 Pacific St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 2: Omaha North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, May 3: Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave.; and Central High School, 124 N. 20th St.
  • Tuesday, May 4: Northwest High School, 8204 Crown Point Ave.
  • Thursday, May 6: Omaha Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road

Anyone with questions can call the DCHD COVID-19 info line at 402-444-3400.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Test Nebraska (Spanish)
Jazmyn Finney is administered a coronavirus 15-minute rapid test at the student health center...
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Iowa (Spanish)
Coronavirus test
Recent COVID-19 updates
April 26 COVID-19 update
April 25 COVID-19 update
April 24 COVID-19 update
April 23 COVID-19 update
April 22 COVID-19 update
April 21 COVID-19 update
April 20 COVID-19 update

