Advertisement

Powerful Iowa companies got state testing help, records show

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY (AP) - Newly released records show the state of Iowa deployed “strike teams” to conduct rapid on-site coronavirus testing at 17 businesses in 2020, including some of the state’s most powerful pork and beef companies.

At least four of the companies that received help from strike teams are owned by major donors to the campaign of Gov. Kim Reynolds, including Iowa Select Farms, Lynch Livestock, Prestage Farms, and GMT Corp.

A spokesman for the governor says that political support was never a factor in the state’s deployment of testing resources and that the governor is proud of the way she helped the private sector weather the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Council Bluffs families forced out of apartment complex as flames swallow three-story building

Latest News

Omaha Police are looking for Mitchel Jackson, who has been missing since March.
Omaha Police looking for man missing since March
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday April 27 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass confirms South African variant case
Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Warm again Tuesday with a few evening storms
Tuesday, April 27th
Mallory's Tuesday Morning Forecast