Police investigate reported shooting in North Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened within the last hour.

Officers were called to 19th and Pinkney and there’s already been an arrest. Police say there was some sort of an argument by Kountze Park.

Someone pulled a gun and shot an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old. The victims got into a private car and were taken to the hospital.

OPD says that witnesses gave descriptions and a license plate number to police. Officers were able to track a suspect to a home where they arrested that person.

A large part of Kountze Park is wrapped in crime scene tape.

6 News will continue to give updates.

