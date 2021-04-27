Omaha Police looking for man missing since March
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Tuesday they are still looking for a 25-year-old man who has been missing since March.
OPD on Monday posted on social media, asking for the public’s help in finding Mitchell Jackson. He is described as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen March 21 in the area of 39th and G streets, police said.
OPD said that anyone with information about Jackson or where he might be should call 911.
