Omaha Police looking for man missing since March

Omaha Police are looking for Mitchel Jackson, who has been missing since March.
Omaha Police are looking for Mitchel Jackson, who has been missing since March.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Tuesday they are still looking for a 25-year-old man who has been missing since March.

OPD on Monday posted on social media, asking for the public’s help in finding Mitchell Jackson. He is described as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Omaha Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing adult. Mitchell Jackson is a 25-year-old white...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

He was last seen March 21 in the area of 39th and G streets, police said.

OPD said that anyone with information about Jackson or where he might be should call 911.

