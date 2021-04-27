Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting, person hit in ankle area

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

While heading to the area of 41st and Y Street for a report of shots fired, officers found out that a 23-year-old and the shooter left.

They say the 23-year-old was hit in the ankle area and the injures are not life-threatening. Also, the person went to Nebraska Medical Center by a private car.

Police are looking for a smaller dark blue SUV with very dark tinted windows and no rear license plates as the suspect’s car. It’s possible the SUV could be a GMC Envoy.

