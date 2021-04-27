Omaha foster families in high demand after decline during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The foster care system in Omaha is working to recover after the Coronavirus outbreak impacted the number of homes available.

A sign that reads “Foster Parents Needed” is planted right outside the Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska building on S. 24th St. between Douglas and Dodge.

Katherine Spoon, the Director of Family Intervention and Prevention Programs at LFS, says the need for foster families right now is quite large and they’re a resource that’s greatly needed in the community.

“I hate to blame COVID but it’s a big portion of it,” said Spoon. “We’re seeing a decrease in homes but still a lot of kids within our system that need homes.”

Right now in Douglas County, there are about 1,600 kids in the foster care system, but with fears of health and safety during the height of the pandemic, fewer families were willing to take them in.

“A lot of times these children come from harsh environments and homes aren’t necessarily sure where they’re coming from, who they’ve been around and so to bring in a stranger essentially - because these children are strangers initially - but to bring them in is very scary,” said Spoon. “So there’s a risk of exposure and then talking about quarantine, some homes aren’t able to go into a 14-day quarantine every time they bring in a child.”

Spoon says there’s always a cycle in the foster care system and sometimes foster families want to take a break. Unfortunately, the pandemic may have exacerbated that desire.

The pandemic even led to several foster parents putting their licenses on hold and the organization reported a decline in the number of calls to its child abuse reporting hotline.

Now, as Lutheran Family Services plays catch-up, they’re putting the call out. They need more foster families and they need them now.

“We’re looking for parents that have their hearts in the right place and want to be able to provide for kids that essentially need a home, a loving family, that just need that smiling face when they get home from school, that hug when they get hurt, a meal on the table, that consistency that every child needs,” said Spoon.

She says by forging consistent, positive relationships, the kids are guaranteed a stronger foundation.

“We’ve learned that if a child develops just one strong connection in their lifetime it can set them for life. We have a lot of kids in Douglas and Sarpy Counties in our area that need really good homes. So if you feel called to foster care of helping children in general, give us a call.”

Lutheran Family Services is also developing a Kinship Navigation System that aims to keep kids that aren’t yet court-involved, out of the foster system and keep them with their families by flooding them with support and resources.

“We’re definitely trying to be more prevention-focused so maybe the need for foster homes will decrease in a positive way.”

They hope to begin taking clients for the Kinship Navigation System by June.

For more information on how to get involved with foster care, or if you’re interested in other ways to help out, you can visit the Lutheran Family Services website.

