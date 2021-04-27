Advertisement

New office opens opportunity for better, higher-paying jobs in North Omaha

The office will also focus on expanding local businesses and helping entrepreneurs
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Apr. 27, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new government office in North Omaha is hoping to help provide economic growth for the community.

State and local leaders attended a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon to announce the official opening of the North Omaha Field Office of the Department of Economic Development (DED).

“Every time we cut a ribbon, we create opportunities for people and businesses to be successful,” Mayor Jean Stothert said at the ceremony.

“It’s a beautiful day to collaborate for the economic future of North Omaha,” said LaVonya Goodwin, with the North Omaha Business Improvement District.

The office’s goal is to help locals start new businesses, help current businesses grow, and attract companies to the area that will create jobs for the community.

“At the beginning of the day, it’s about recruiting a large scale employer in the tech, manufacturing field that can higher at scale and then supporting our entrepreneurs here, giving them the ability to expand, and giving them the ability to work with large scale businesses,” said Anthony Goins, Director of the DED.

The office will share space with the Department of Health and Human Services on North 30th and Fort Streets.

“We are looking at innovative ways of bringing jobs, looking at thriving in communities, and putting families to work so they can live self-sufficiently,” said Director of the DHHS, Danette Smith.

Goins and other state leaders say this is the first step in a strategic plan to create more economic inclusion in Omaha and across the state.

“If you want to change a community economically, you have to change it with great paying jobs and create career opportunities in that community. When you have great paying jobs, people can buy homes, send their kids to college, and pay for their healthcare. That’s mission critical for this office,” Goins said.

