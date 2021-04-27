Advertisement

New Jersey man arrested near Lincoln, NSP retrieve stolen car

(Lancaster County Jail)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New Jersey man Sunday night after a chase near Lincoln with a stolen car.

Driver Dayshawn Brimfield, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was booked into Lancaster County for possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, less than one ounce of possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A trooper stopped to help out a Honda Civic that was on the shoulder of I-80 west by mile marker 398 around 7:10 p.m. The trooper found out the car was reported stolen out of New Jersey after the Honda already left.

The deputy initiated a chase when the car sped up and refuse to stop after attempting a traffic stop by mile marker 390. Around mile marker 380, the car notably started to slow down as if it was having mechanical problems.

Officers say not long after the car slowing down, the Honda intentionally went off the road at low speed and hit a fence. The impact of the hit blocked the driver’s door from opening.

Troopers were able to take Brimfield into custody without further incident.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Ashland restaurant went up in flames in last hoorah
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Man arrested after NSP troopers witness street racing
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021

Latest News

Machine Gun Kelly makes a stop in Council Bluffs for 2021 fall tour
COVID-19 vaccinations come to a crawl in parts of Nebraska
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Man who killed Iowa trooper was shot 3 times, official says
County facing severe vaccine hesitancy - 10 pm
County facing severe vaccine hesitancy - 10 pm