New Jersey man arrested near Lincoln, NSP retrieve stolen car

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New Jersey man Sunday night after a chase near Lincoln with a stolen car.

Driver Dayshawn Brimfield, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was booked into Lancaster County for possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, less than one ounce of possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A trooper stopped to help out a Honda Civic that was on the shoulder of I-80 west by mile marker 398 around 7:10 p.m. The trooper found out the car was reported stolen out of New Jersey after the Honda already left.

The deputy initiated a chase when the car sped up and refuse to stop after attempting a traffic stop by mile marker 390. Around mile marker 380, the car notably started to slow down as if it was having mechanical problems.

Officers say not long after the car slowing down, the Honda intentionally went off the road at low speed and hit a fence. The impact of the hit blocked the driver’s door from opening.

Troopers were able to take Brimfield into custody without further incident.

