Nebraska festival organizers are hopeful of a successful outdoor season

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Today’s news of the CDC easing mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people involved in outdoor events is good news for local festival organizers. Now they are hoping fully vaccinated people will be more comfortable coming out to their favorite outdoor events.

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska is one of the first outdoor events in the area to bounce back after COVID stopped the show last year. Organizers say they had to stop all the merriment because cast members are very interactive with the people who come to the event.

“They talk with them, they walk with them, they do selfies with them, and because of that interaction, we just couldn’t do it last year. Too many of our cast members would be far too close to the public and vice versa, we just couldn’t have it happen,” said Howard Coffin, Producer of Renaissance Festival of Nebraska.

The festival will take place over two weekends at Bellevue Berry Farm, May 1 through May 2, and again on May 8 and 9. Owners of the farm are happy to see the festival return.

We are DAYS away from opening!! Count it down with us - 4! Posted by Renaissance Festival of Nebraska on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

“Last year with our kind of business, it really hurts not having the attendance,” said Tyson Schaefer, Owner of Bellevue Berry Farm.

The festival usually brings in more than 10,000 people over the two weekends. People can really spread out at the large outdoor venue Bellevue Berry Farm.

Even with the CDC easing the outdoor mask wearing recommendations, safety protocols will still be in place and the show will look different.

“Our cast is going to be wearing masks, we actually have different stations where we feel our cast can move to and wave and talk to the audience and the crowd. Also from our stages, we’ve eliminated the front row there so our performers have lots of room between the front row and the staging area.”

“When people are coming through the line to buy their tickets, we kind of strongly recommend that you wear a mask at that time and once you get in and space out feel free to take it off.”

Organizers are hoping this weekend is the beginning of a successful outdoor event season.

“Hopefully everybody gets the vaccine and stuff starts to go back to normal.”

The Omaha Farmers Market also opens this weekend, beginning Saturday at 11th and Jackson in the Old Market from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. They will also open on Sunday at the Baxter Arena from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.