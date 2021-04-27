Advertisement

Nebraska advances phaseout of Social Security income taxes

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has taken a big step toward phasing out taxes on Social Security income, but lawmakers say they might limit the benefit for higher earners.

Lawmakers gave initial approval, 47-0, on Monday to a bill that would eliminate the tax over 10 years. Two additional votes are required before the proposal heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Nebraska has roughly 320,000 residents that rely on some form of Social Security, either as a retirement, disability or survivor benefit. Nationally, the benefit goes to more than 64 million Americans.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha sponsored the measure and says Nebraska is one of 13 states that tax the benefit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Herbster announces his run for Nebraska governor

Latest News

Police investigate reported shooting in North Omaha neighborhood
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight
David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight
Douglas County may refuse federal vaccine allocation next week, health director says
Nebraska matches U.S. population growth of 7.4% - 4 pm
Nebraska matches U.S. population growth of 7.4% - 4 pm