Advertisement

Inmate missing from Lincoln corrections center

Kentrell Hollins did not return to the facility from his overnight work assignment.
Kentrell Hollins did not return to the facility from his overnight work assignment.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Dept. of Corrections announced a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.

They say, Kentrell Hollins, 27, didn’t come back from his overnight work assignment. He is described as 5′8, 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Hollins was sentenced to three to five years for charges of a fifth offense of an aggravated DUI in Douglas County. His sentence started on Dec. 6, 2019, with a potential release date of Aug. 2, 2021.

Authorities ask to call the Nebraska State Patrol to give any information or tips.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Herbster announces his run for Nebraska governor

Latest News

Police investigate reported shooting in North Omaha neighborhood
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight
David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight
Douglas County may refuse federal vaccine allocation next week, health director says
Nebraska matches U.S. population growth of 7.4% - 4 pm
Nebraska matches U.S. population growth of 7.4% - 4 pm