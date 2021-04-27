Inmate missing from Lincoln corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Dept. of Corrections announced a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.

They say, Kentrell Hollins, 27, didn’t come back from his overnight work assignment. He is described as 5′8, 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Hollins was sentenced to three to five years for charges of a fifth offense of an aggravated DUI in Douglas County. His sentence started on Dec. 6, 2019, with a potential release date of Aug. 2, 2021.

Authorities ask to call the Nebraska State Patrol to give any information or tips.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.