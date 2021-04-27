Advertisement

Man who killed Iowa trooper was shot 3 times, official says

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor says the man charged with fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol sergeant earlier this month was later shot in the head and chest by other state troopers after he opened fire on them.

Assistant Iowa attorney general Scott Brown says three Iowa State Patrol troopers and a Hardin County deputy “were entirely legally justified” in shooting at Michael Lang during the April 9 confrontation at Lang’s home in Grundy Center.

He says because of Lang’s actions, officers “had no other reasonable choice but to shoot.”

Lang is charged with murder in the death of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

