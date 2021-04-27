Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Warm again Tuesday with a few evening storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After reaching our first 90° day of 2021 Monday, we’re tracking above-average highs yet again Tuesday! Thankfully, conditions won’t be quite as hot.

We’re starting the day on a very warm note, however! Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s Tuesday morning, with clouds streaming into the area. Expect clouds to continue to increase as the day progresses with the chance for a few isolated showers and storms by this evening.

Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday (WOWT)

As a cold front moves through the region, temperatures will range – cooler to the northwest, hotter to the southeast. Highs in the Metro look to warm into the upper-70s by early afternoon, before cooling slightly for the rest of the day.

The entire WOWT viewing area is included in a “Marginal” Risk for severe weather for this evening and tonight. While we’re not expecting widespread severe weather, a few stronger storms aren’t out of the question. Hail would be the primary storm threat.

A few strong storms possible Tuesday evening/overnight (WOWT)

Clouds and a few showers will linger into Wednesday, with temperatures seasonably cool – in the upper-60s. Abundant sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Our first weekend of May is looking unseasonably warm with highs in the 80s under partly cloudy skies!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.