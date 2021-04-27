Machine Gun Kelly makes a stop in Council Bluffs for 2021 fall tour

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Rapper Machine Gun Kelly will be heading to the Midwest in the fall and brought some friends along for the ride.

On his “Tickets To My Downfall” 2021 tour, he will be performing at the Westfiar Amphitheater in Council Bluffs on Friday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. Special guests include Jxdn and Kennyhoopla.

The show is for all ages and doors will open at 2 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster starting Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

Machine Gun Kelly fall 2021 tour flyer (PHOTO: Mammoth, Inc)

