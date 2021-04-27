Advertisement

Iowa man arrested, accused of letting dog starve to death

(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man has been arrested after animal control officers say he left his dog to starve to death in locked in a crate in the man’s garage.

The Courier reports that Waterloo police arrested 28-year-old Wynston Trevon Bailey on Saturday on suspicion of animal neglect causing death. Court records say animal control officers found a Husky/pitbull mix dead inside the wire crate of Friday.

Police say Bailey told investigators the dog wouldn’t eat his dog food, but officials say there was evidence the dog had been eating a blanket inside the crate.

A necropsy found that the dog died of malnutrition and starvation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Herbster announces his run for Nebraska governor

Latest News

Christopher Greenwood, 33, of Des Moines.
Police: Iowa man assaulted, spit on officers during arrest
Couple killed, baby survives crash in southwestern Nebraska
Joshua Pendleton, 37, of Fort Dodge. (Courtesy: Webster County Jail)
Iowa man convicted in 2019 fatal beating of pastor
North Omaha business hopeful for new neighbors