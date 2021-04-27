Former Huskers coach will address UNL May undergrads

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s former football coach will address UNL’s undergrads on Saturday, May 8.

Announced on Monday, Tom Osborne will deliver the keynote address, “Begin with the End in Mind,” during the ceremonies. Both ceremonies will start at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Memorial Stadium of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Sunday, May 9 is the alternative date for the undergrad’s ceremonies in case of the weather and this is the first time since December 2019, UNL has had an entirely full graduation ceremony in person.

They say over 3,500 degrees will be given out on the ceremonies of May 7 and May 8. There will be a livestream of the ceremonies and broadcast on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23, and Kinetic channel 1080.

